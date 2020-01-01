Blog
39 posts tagged with “conference”
Immediate Domain Event Salvation with MediatR
Domain-Driven Design with ASP.NET Core Workshop
dev up Conference 2018 (and a small speaking hitch)
Speaking at nopCommerce Days 2018
Codemash Aftermash 2018
DogFoodCon 2016 Sessions
Code Quality and Testing – DevIntersection Spring Presentations
DevIntersection 2015 Sessions On Code Quality
DevReach 2013 Recap and Slides
Refactoring with SOLID at FalafelCon
Speaking at FalafelCon
Presenting at Telerik Software Pros Conference in New Delhi India
Presenting in New Delhi, India
DevReach 2012 Sessions
DevReach Online 2010 – Software Fundamentals
Speaking at DevReach 2011
ASP.NET Membership Manager
DevConnections Session Feedback
Going Solo Birds of a Feather Follow Up
Black Belt ASP.NET Performance Talk
GeekFest Party at TechEd 2008 June 3rd
TECHbash is Coming to PA
Spring ASP.NET Connections Sessions
CodeMash Hanselman IIS Talk
Attending CodeMash 2008
Fall DevConnections Session Comments
PDC 2008 Announced
MIX and Tech·Ed 2008
MIX08 Registration Open
DevConnections Afterthoughts and Presentations
One Week to DevConnections
Tech Ed
Speaking at Connection in Vegas in November
CodeMash Day One Thoughts
Interview with Scott Guthrie
CodeMash – An Ohio Tech Conference
PDC 2007 Announced For LA
DevConnections Keynotes
Regular Expressions and ASP.NET Connections
