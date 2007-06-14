Interviews
Steve has been interviewed on many developer podcasts and shows, in addition to hosting his own podcast, Weekly Dev Tips.
12 August 2020 - SOLID Principles with Steve Smith
26 June 2020 - API Endpoints on .NET Core Podcast
5 Aug 2019 – DevOps Quality on the Azure DevOps Podcast
18 June 2019 – Better Code with Steve Smith on the MS Dev Show
26 October 2018 – Designing .NET Core Applications with Steve Smith
18 Apr 2018 – Clean Architecture and ASP.NET Core on DotNetRocks
27 Feb 2018 – Recorded Live Stream – Refactoring with Jeff Fritz (using Visual Studio Live Share)
26 Feb 2018 – Patterns and Principles on The 6 Figure Developer Podcast
16 Nov 2017 – Design Patterns with DotNetRocks
6 Nov 2017 – Find a (career) horse to ride (IT Career Energizer)
9 Oct 2017 – .NET Core and Clean Code on DevCoaches (live from DogFoodCon)
9 Oct 2017 – Creating Your Path in Development and Entrepreneurship on Productivity in Tech
1 Sep 2017 – Discussing Razor Pages on Eat Sleep Code
22 Dec 2016 – ASP.NET Core with Bertrand LeRoy / Channel 9 On .NET
8 Dec 2016 – Entrepreneurship and Software Development with David Rael on Developer On Fire
1 Dec 2016 – Business Antipatterns on DotNetRocks
9 Oct 2016 – Software Craftsmanship on Eat-Sleep-Code
25 Aug 2016 – Patterns and Anti-Patterns on DotNetRocks
18 Aug 2016 – Agile and Software Development on AgileNext
3 Dec 2015 – Software Craftsman Calendar 2016 on DotNetRocks
29 Oct 2015 – Software Quality with Seth Juarez on Channel 9
4 Jun 2015 – Making a Developer Calendar on DotNetRocks
15 Dec 2014 – Steve Smith on the Hello World Podcast
19 Aug 2014 – Thinking in DDD with Julie Lerman and Steve Smith on DotNetRocks
14 Nov 2013 – Software Craftsmanship in 2013 on DotNetRocks
28 Feb 2013 – Steve Smith is a Software Craftsman on DotNetRocks
11 oct 2012 – Architecture Panel at DevReach 2012 on DotNetRocks
9 Oct 2012 – Web Performance Panel at DevReach 2012 on DotNetRocks
8 Dec 2011 – Steve Smith from NimblePros on Anti-Patterns on Hanselminutes
26 May 2011 – Steve Smith Tells Performance Stories (show 666!) on DotNetRocks
20 Nov 2008 – The Future of Web Development Panel at DevReach on DotNetRocks
15 Aug 2008 – The Transition to Entrepreneur on DotNetRocks
14 Jun 2007 – ASP.NET Scalability Panel at TechEd 2007 on DotNetRocks