Steve has been interviewed on many developer podcasts and shows, in addition to hosting his own podcast, Weekly Dev Tips.

12 August 2020 - SOLID Principles with Steve Smith

26 June 2020 - API Endpoints on .NET Core Podcast

5 Aug 2019 – DevOps Quality on the Azure DevOps Podcast

18 June 2019 – Better Code with Steve Smith on the MS Dev Show

26 October 2018 – Designing .NET Core Applications with Steve Smith

18 Apr 2018 – Clean Architecture and ASP.NET Core on DotNetRocks

27 Feb 2018 – Recorded Live Stream – Refactoring with Jeff Fritz (using Visual Studio Live Share)

26 Feb 2018 – Patterns and Principles on The 6 Figure Developer Podcast

16 Nov 2017 – Design Patterns with DotNetRocks

6 Nov 2017 – Find a (career) horse to ride (IT Career Energizer)

9 Oct 2017 – .NET Core and Clean Code on DevCoaches (live from DogFoodCon)

9 Oct 2017 – Creating Your Path in Development and Entrepreneurship on Productivity in Tech

1 Sep 2017 – Discussing Razor Pages on Eat Sleep Code

22 Dec 2016 – ASP.NET Core with Bertrand LeRoy / Channel 9 On .NET

8 Dec 2016 – Entrepreneurship and Software Development with David Rael on Developer On Fire

1 Dec 2016 – Business Antipatterns on DotNetRocks

9 Oct 2016 – Software Craftsmanship on Eat-Sleep-Code

25 Aug 2016 – Patterns and Anti-Patterns on DotNetRocks

18 Aug 2016 – Agile and Software Development on AgileNext

3 Dec 2015 – Software Craftsman Calendar 2016 on DotNetRocks

29 Oct 2015 – Software Quality with Seth Juarez on Channel 9

4 Jun 2015 – Making a Developer Calendar on DotNetRocks

15 Dec 2014 – Steve Smith on the Hello World Podcast

19 Aug 2014 – Thinking in DDD with Julie Lerman and Steve Smith on DotNetRocks

14 Nov 2013 – Software Craftsmanship in 2013 on DotNetRocks

28 Feb 2013 – Steve Smith is a Software Craftsman on DotNetRocks

11 oct 2012 – Architecture Panel at DevReach 2012 on DotNetRocks

9 Oct 2012 – Web Performance Panel at DevReach 2012 on DotNetRocks

8 Dec 2011 – Steve Smith from NimblePros on Anti-Patterns on Hanselminutes

26 May 2011 – Steve Smith Tells Performance Stories (show 666!) on DotNetRocks

20 Nov 2008 – The Future of Web Development Panel at DevReach on DotNetRocks

15 Aug 2008 – The Transition to Entrepreneur on DotNetRocks

14 Jun 2007 – ASP.NET Scalability Panel at TechEd 2007 on DotNetRocks