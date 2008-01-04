Attending CodeMash 2008

Attending CodeMash 2008

I’ll be attending CodeMash again for its second year, at the Kalahari Resort in Ohio. Last year it was a great local conference and this year I expect it will be even better. The conference is uniqe in its approach in that it combines a wide variety of developer technologies in one place, and encourages crossover for all attendees. In this way I believe it is somewhat similar to MIX, but as I’ve had the misfortune of missing MIX the last couple of years (but I’m going this year!), I can’t say from personal experience.

Anyway, I’m going to be at CodeMash just on Thursday. I plan to attend some sessions, probably catch ScottHa’s keynote, perhaps be part of a discussion on web performance, and help staff the experts panel. If you’ll be attending, stop by and say hello. Oh, and check out the Silverlight Session Scheduler!

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

