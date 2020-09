Refactoring with SOLID at FalafelCon

Date Published: 11 June 2013

Yesterday I presented at the first ever FalafelCon conference in Mountain View, California. My session Refactoring with SOLID Principles is now available on SlideShare. I was a little pressed for time, so I had to cover some of the material quickly. For more information, I encourage you to check out my SOLID Principles of Object Oriented Design course. There were a couple of questions from the audience about regions and XML comments, and Iโ€™ve written previously about my thoughts on these (Regional Differences, When to Comment Your Code). If youโ€™re looking for the simple demo site I showed along with the presentation, you can find my Guest Book application here. In it I demonstrate how to test an application that uses infrastructure, like sending emails, without having to actually send emails or set up a fake email server (like smtp4dev, which is a great tool, but not for automated unit tests).

Another question I had after this particular talk was, had I comingled the Dependency Inversion Principle with Dependency Injection? Iโ€™m sure I must have, to some extent, since I see them as closely related. The DI principle can be used as the basis for reversing dependencies; then dependency injection, which I usually do by following the Strategy design pattern, can be used to allow the formerly tightly coupled code to work in a loosely coupled fashion. Check out the Strategy Design Pattern in the Pattern Library on Pluralsight to learn more.

Iโ€™m currently working on a Refactoring Fundamentals course for Pluralsight, which will go into more detail on the specific steps to take to refactor code, as well as covering a wide range of code smells that may be indicators that refactoring is warranted. Look for it to be published in summer 2013.