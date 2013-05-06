Date Published: 06 May 2013

Hey, California people, I’m coming your way. I’ll be speaking at FalafelCon 2013 next month about Refactoring with SOLID Principles. The event is taking place 10-11 June 2013 at Microsoft’s Silicon Valley campus. The speaker lineup looks pretty awesome, with keynotes from Scott Hanselman, Stephen Forte, Michele Bustamante, and Tim Huckaby, and tracks covering Web, Mobile, Sitefinity, and TestComplete.

My session will briefly cover the SOLID principles of object-oriented design, which you can of course learn more about in my Pluralsight course on SOLID Principles of Object Oriented Design. In addition to discussing each principle, this presentation also demonstrates how, through simple refactoring techniques, programming structures that are causing you as the developer pain can be improved, resulting in a better design. As it happens, I’m currently working on a course on Refactoring for Pluralsight, which I hope to add to my list of published courses there soon.

If you’re in the area, I hope you’ll attend. If you do, please let me know how you enjoyed the presentation.