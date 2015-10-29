DevIntersection 2015 Sessions On Code Quality

Date Published: 29 October 2015

DevIntersection 2015 Sessions On Code Quality

This week I’m presenting in Las Vegas at DevIntersection. My session yesterday was on Improving the Quality of Existing Software, and touched on refactoring techniques,SOLID,code smells, and a call to action for developers to build their skills to the point where they can write what they consider quality code faster than poor quality code, imagine what that would mean (both individually as well as for the industry).

Improving the Quality of Existing Software from Steven Smith

I discuss a lot of these concepts with a lot more demos and examples in my Pluralsight courses.

My second talk is on Breaking Dependencies to Allow Unit Testing. It covers some different kinds of coupling code smells and ways to refactor your code to address them.

Breaking Dependencies to Allow Unit Testing from Steven Smith

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

