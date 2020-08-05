Ardalis is Steve Smith

Mentoring

You or your team can benefit from Steve’s experience with ASP.NET using SOLID development principles, proven design patterns, and Domain-Driven Design (DDD).

“Our team could spend many hours with other developers figuring out a problem or best practice, or we could set up a meeting with Steve.”

“ [ Steve] is able to quickly understand the problems we are trying to solve and then works with us to solve the problems.”

