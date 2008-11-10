ASP.NET Membership Manager

Date Published: 10 November 2008

ASP.NET Membership Manager

In my session this week on Membership and Personalization in ASP.NET, I mentioned a commercial control for this but couldn’t recall the name or URL. Well, here it is, the ASP.NET Membership Management control from Quality Data. I have not personally used the control, but it looks like it has all the features one would need. It’s currently $59 per web server, which seems pretty reasonable.

