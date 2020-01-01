Blog
Training
Mentoring
Dev Tips
Architecture eBook
Tools Used
Contact
Tags
(1)
.NET (4)
.Net (1)
.Text (1)
.net (63)
.net core (7)
.net user group (1)
2003 MVP Summit (1)
2008 Goals (1)
2009 (1)
3dftp client (1)
4TH OF JULY (1)
550-paracord-square-braids (1)
ADO.NET (11)
AJAX (2)
ASP (1)
ASP.NET (28)
ASP.NET Cookbook (1)
ASP.NET Email (1)
ASP.NET MVC (4)
ASP.NET Resource kit (1)
ASP.NET Security Fundalmentals (1)
ASP.NET Whidbey (1)
ASP.NET book (1)
ASP.Net (2)
ASPAlliance (1)
ASPInsiders (1)
Action<T> (1)
Ad (1)
Adobe (1)
Advertising (3)
Agile (2)
AnnArbor (1)
ArmyAdvice (3)
ArmyTimes (1)
ArrayList (1)
AspAdvice (4)
AspAlliance (6)
Atlas (1)
Atlas and Ajax (17)
Axosoft (1)
Azure (5)
Azure DevOps (2)
BHTG (1)
Bill Gates (1)
Bitmask helper function (1)
BlackFive (1)
Bloggers (1)
Books (4)
Budding Code (1)
C# (44)
CC.NET (4)
CRC (1)
CS (1)
CSS (1)
CTP (1)
CTT (2)
CTT-training (1)
Cache Access (1)
CacheConfig (2)
Caching (32)
Cartoon (1)
Cleveland (1)
Cleveland DevDays (2)
CloudComputing (1)
Code (2)
Code Bases (1)
CodeMag (1)
CodeMash (2)
CodeMash09 (1)
CodePlex (1)
CodeSmith (1)
Codebehind (1)
Communication (1)
Community Server (1)
Contact (1)
Cool Tools (25)
Craftsmanship Pragmatism (1)
Crystal Reports (1)
Customer Service (1)
D830 Vista (1)
DDD (1)
DNR (1)
DOTNET (1)
DRY (2)
DVDs DevReach (1)
Data Access (1)
DataFormatString (1)
DataReaders (1)
Database (1)
Databinding Server Controls (1)
Deloitte AdServer (1)
Dependencies (1)
DevConnections (1)
DevExpress (1)
DevReach (2)
Devconnections (1)
Developer (1)
Developers (1)
Disable Hibernation (1)
Domain-Driven Design (1)
Drive-In (1)
Dundas Chart (1)
EOBC (1)
Enums (2)
Error (1)
Events (42)
Excel (1)
Excel2007 (1)
Expression (1)
FLW (1)
FRS-radio (1)
Facebook (1)
Firefox (1)
FxCop (1)
GIT (1)
GPS (1)
GPS Texas (1)
Gadget (1)
General Batiste (1)
George Bush (1)
Geroge Bush (1)
Getting Home (1)
GitHub (13)
GitHugitb (1)
GiveCamp (1)
GoDaddy (1)
Goals (1)
Goals09 (1)
Google Browser (1)
Google Earth (1)
Graffiti (3)
Graffiti CMS (2)
HP6 (1)
Happy Independence Day (1)
Hosting (1)
House For Sale (1)
HttpHandler (1)
IConvertible (1)
IE6 (1)
IFileSystem (6)
IRR (3)
IRR-callups (1)
ISO Images (1)
InfoPath 2003 (1)
Iraq (12)
Iraq-laptop-tips (1)
Iraqi (4)
Iraqi TV (1)
IsNull (1)
J2EE (1)
JavaScript (1)
JungleDisk (1)
Katas (1)
Konfabulator (1)
LINQ (3)
Laptop Stands (1)
London Attacks (1)
Lookup Tables (1)
M82 (1)
MCV2 ASP.Net (1)
MS Passport (1)
MSDN (1)
MSbuild (1)
MVP SUmmit (1)
Marketing (17)
MetaBlog (1)
Microsoft (10)
Microsoft BuildIt (1)
Microsoft MVP Summit 2003 (1)
Microsoft Office (7)
Microsoft Visual Basic (1)
Microsoft Visual C# (1)
Microsoft framework (1)
MilBlogging (1)
Military (1)
My HomeComing (1)
NFoo (1)
NTier (1)
NUnit (1)
NUnit 2.1 (1)
Newsgator (3)
ObjectDataSource (1)
Office (1)
OfficeWriter (1)
Ohio (1)
OlderPosts (1)
OpenID (1)
Orcsweb (1)
Outlook (1)
PDC (3)
PDC 2003 (3)
PDF (1)
PR-uniforms (1)
Paintball (1)
Personal (14)
Pivot Tables (1)
PotterKata (1)
PowerPoint (1)
PowerShell (2)
Productivity (8)
Programming (1)
RDP (1)
RSS (1)
RSS Feed (2)
RSS Feeds (1)
Redundancy (1)
RegExLib (1)
Reporting Services (1)
Resignation (1)
SATA (1)
SEOChat (1)
SPAM (1)
SQL (9)
SQL Query (1)
SQL Server (1)
SSRS (1)
SVN (1)
Scalability (3)
Scott Watermasysk (1)
Search (1)
Self Employed (1)
Silverlight (3)
Software Development (7)
Spec Writing (1)
Sql Tip (1)
SqlCacheDependency (1)
TDD (1)
TDD Tool (1)
TFS (3)
Team System (4)
Tech Ed (2)
Tech Ed Europe (1)
TechEd (3)
TechEd 2006 (1)
TechEd Boston (1)
Test Driven Development (15)
TiVo Desktop (1)
Tikrit (1)
Touchgraph (1)
Twitter (1)
UIMapper (2)
Unit Testing (2)
VB.NET (1)
VS.NET (35)
VSTS (17)
VSTSOffSite (1)
Viral Marketing (1)
VirtualPC (3)
Visual Basic (3)
Visual Studio 2005 (1)
VisualSVN (1)
WAP (1)
WCF (3)
WF (1)
WPF (3)
Web ASP.NET (1)
Web.Config (1)
Weblog (1)
Whidbey (1)
Whidbey caching (1)
Win7 SSD (1)
Window Forms (2)
Windows (1)
Windows Azure (1)
Windows Vista (2)
Windows WHS (2)
Windows7 (2)
WindowsFileSystem (1)
WorkFlow (1)
Writing (1)
XP Pro (1)
XSN file (1)
Zarqawi (2)
abc-news (1)
active-duty-army (1)
adapter (1)
adr (1)
advertising (1)
afghanistan (1)
aggregate (1)
aggregators (1)
agile (2)
ajax (9)
ak-47 (1)
alienware (1)
analytics (1)
angular (1)
announcement (19)
antipattern (1)
apft (1)
appSettings (1)
application block (1)
architecture (7)
architecture decision record (1)
archive (1)
ardalis (1)
arial-point-of-debarcation (1)
army (3)
army advice (1)
army-aphorisms (1)
army-bloggers (1)
army-engineer (1)
army-physical-fitness-tests (1)
armySteve-com (1)
armyadvice (1)
armyadvice-com (2)
armytimes-interview (1)
asp (3)
asp.net (167)
asp.net core (31)
asp.net mvc (9)
aspNetPRO (1)
aspinsiders (1)
assessment (2)
atlanta (1)
atlas (1)
authentication (1)
auto updating cache entries (1)
aws (2)
azure (7)
back home (1)
back-in-uniform (1)
batch file (1)
bdd (1)
benchmark (1)
beta-direct-downloads (1)
black-scorpions (1)
blog (3)
blogging (2)
blogs (1)
book (10)
book review (3)
books (2)
bounded context (1)
builder (1)
builds (2)
bus (1)
business (1)
c# (1)
cache (2)
cachedrepository (3)
calendar (1)
camelback-hydration-system (1)
camp (1)
camp-caldwell (1)
camp-wolverine (1)
carabiners (1)
care-packages (1)
career (6)
cartoon (1)
cd (3)
cd-burner (1)
chart (1)
checklist (2)
children in iraq (1)
ci (12)
cif (2)
class-B-Uniform (1)
clean architecture (5)
clean code (15)
cli (3)
clone (1)
clothing-issue-facility (1)
cloud (1)
code analysis (1)
code assessment (1)
code contracts (1)
code quality (2)
code review (1)
code smell (1)
codemash (2)
combat-engineer-line-platoon (1)
combat-unit-patch (1)
command line (1)
comments (1)
common-task-training (2)
communication (1)
community (14)
computer (1)
conference (26)
conferences (4)
configuration (2)
connection strings (1)
console (1)
consulting (1)
continuous integration (3)
contracts (1)
controls (1)
conus-replacement-center (1)
cord-tricks (1)
country-brief (1)
course (1)
cqrs (1)
craftsmanship (1)
credit-cards (1)
csharp (1)
custom web controls (1)
data (1)
data access (2)
database (5)
dates (1)
dcus (1)
ddd (13)
dddesign (2)
debugging (2)
decisions (1)
decorator (2)
dell (2)
demos (1)
dependencies (3)
dependency injection (3)
dependency inversion (1)
deployment (2)
desert-combat-uniforms (1)
design (2)
design pattern (1)
design patterns (15)
devbetter (1)
devconnections (4)
developers (5)
development (1)
devlink (1)
devops (8)
devreach (1)
di (1)
diagnostic (1)
diagnostics (2)
dictionary (1)
dignostics (1)
discord (2)
diskspace (1)
dnn (1)
dns (1)
dnx (1)
docker (1)
docker for windows (1)
docs (1)
documentation (2)
domain driven design (6)
domain events (4)
domains (1)
dotnet (8)
dotnet core (1)
dotnetnuke (2)
double dispatch (1)
dragunov-russian-sniper-rifle (1)
dropbox (1)
duplicate exceptions (1)
economics (1)
ef core (6)
ef6 (2)
email (2)
encapsulation (1)
endpoints (1)
energy (1)
engineer-qualification-tables (1)
engineers-mission (1)
entity framework (9)
entity framework core (4)
entrenched (1)
entrepreneur (2)
entrepreneur economy (1)
entrepreneurship (2)
enum (3)
enumerables (1)
eqt-training (1)
error (4)
excel (2)
exceptions (1)
extensions (1)
extra-batteries (1)
extra-power-adapter (1)
extreme programming (1)
farenheit 9/11 (1)
feature folders (1)
feature slices (1)
features (1)
fish stocking (1)
flag-patches (1)
flea-collars (1)
fob-bernstein (3)
fob-caldwell (2)
fobbits (1)
force multiplier (2)
fork (1)
fort-leonard-wood (1)
freedom-calls-foundation (1)
frontLine (1)
ft-bliss (3)
fu-fob-dweller (1)
function (1)
gadgets (1)
gallery feature (1)
games (1)
garmin-rino-120-gps-radio (1)
ghost-recon (1)
git (16)
git graph (1)
github (1)
global assembly cache (1)
gmail (2)
goal 2008 (1)
google (4)
google docs (1)
google maps (1)
graphing (1)
graphs (1)
graphviz (1)
grunt (1)
guard (1)
hardware (3)
heat wave (1)
home-away-from-home (1)
hosting (3)
house shopping (1)
html (1)
html helpers (1)
https (3)
iOS (1)
iPad (1)
iPhone (1)
iis (3)
iis express (1)
image search (1)
in-proccessing (1)
incentives (1)
individual-ready-reserve (2)
infopath (3)
interfaces (1)
interview (2)
ioc (2)
iraq (7)
iraq-pictures (1)
iraqi (1)
iraqi-convoy-poem (1)
iraqi-convoy-story (1)
iraquis (1)
irr (2)
irr-callup (3)
isp (1)
it (1)
its-a-soldiers-right-to-bitch (1)
javascript (8)
jobs (1)
journaling (1)
jquery (3)
jqueryui (2)
justcode (2)
kanban (2)
kata (1)
kent (1)
kids (1)
killer-heat (1)
kirkush-military-training (1)
knockout (1)
kuwait (1)
laptop (3)
laptop battery (1)
laptops (1)
lasiks-surgery (1)
lawyers (1)
lazy loading (1)
leadership (3)
lean (1)
leg-holster (1)
linq (2)
liskov substitution (1)
llblgen (1)
load testing (3)
logging (8)
lsp (1)
mail-call (1)
mail-system (1)
mailing list (1)
maps (2)
markdown (1)
marketing (1)
marketing score (1)
media (1)
mediatr (2)
meetup (1)
mentoring (2)
messaging (4)
metrics (1)
microsoft (2)
microsoft support (1)
minefield-training (1)
mobile (3)
monitoring (1)
mosquito-net (1)
motorola-talkabout (1)
mousepads (1)
moved (1)
movie (1)
ms office (1)
msbuild (2)
msdn (2)
msmoney (1)
msmq (3)
mvc (8)
name-tapes (1)
ndepend (2)
net2phone-calling (1)
netstat (1)
networking (2)
new army (1)
new york city (1)
news (3)
newsobserver (1)
nimblepros (1)
nlog (2)
nservicebus (1)
nuget (8)
nuget package (1)
null (1)
nunit (2)
offers (1)
office (2)
ohio (3)
oop (3)
open source (1)
optimization (4)
ordnance-disposal (1)
outlook (2)
p-for-plenty (1)
pair programming (1)
pairing (1)
parody (1)
pattern (2)
patterns (3)
paul-johnson-murder (1)
pc (1)
perfmon (2)
performance (17)
personal (3)
personal branding (1)
perspective (1)
philadelphia (1)
phone-cards (1)
pluralsight (2)
podcast (1)
popular content (1)
ports (1)
powershell (2)
practice (1)
presentation (5)
presentations (1)
presenting (1)
principles (1)
privileges (1)
process (2)
production tests (1)
programming (4)
programming languages (1)
project (1)
projector (1)
promote-good-will (1)
protecting-us-citizens (1)
proxy (2)
pull request (2)
pull requests (1)
puzzle (1)
quality (9)
query (1)
questions for Microsoft executives (1)
queue (1)
razor pages (3)
rdp (1)
recalled-to-duty (1)
redshift (1)
redshift-band (1)
refactoring (9)
regex (1)
regional director (1)
regular expressions (1)
remote desktop (1)
repository (5)
reserve (1)
resharper (1)
resignation (1)
review (13)
reviews (5)
role checks (1)
sales (1)
sand-fleas (1)
screencast (1)
search (1)
security (7)
selection (1)
semper-gumby (1)
seo (3)
servers (1)
services (2)
services utilities (1)
session (2)
silverlight (3)
sleep-when-you-can (1)
social media (3)
software (3)
software craftsmanship (12)
software engineering (1)
software quality (1)
solid (5)
solution (2)
sounds (1)
source control (3)
spa (1)
speaking (29)
specflow (1)
specification (2)
sql (1)
sql server (4)
sql2005 (1)
ssl (2)
stackoverflow (1)
stars-and-stripes (1)
startup (3)
static analysis (1)
stock photos (1)
story (1)
strategy (1)
structuremap (5)
subversion (1)
survey (1)
system configuration (1)
table (1)
tdd (11)
team system (1)
teamcity (2)
teams (5)
teamwork (1)
tech (1)
teched (2)
technical debt (1)
technical writing (1)
telerik (2)
test agent (1)
test email servers (1)
testing (11)
tests (1)
the-hickory-cafe (1)
thumb-drive (1)
tip (31)
tips (6)
tips and tricks (9)
tls (1)
toll (1)
tool (1)
tools (2)
tracing (1)
training (6)
transfer-of-power (1)
tricks (1)
troubleshooting (3)
tuning (2)
typescript (2)
ui (1)
ultrabook (6)
underarmour-t-shirts (1)
unit testing (3)
uparmor-humvee (1)
user (1)
user group (2)
user stories (1)
utility (1)
ux (1)
vermont .net user group (1)
video (5)
visio (1)
vista (2)
visual studio (35)
vs code (1)
vs2005 (1)
watin (1)
weapons-qualifications (1)
web api (2)
web config (1)
web development (2)
web hosting (1)
web server (1)
web servers (1)
webcam (1)
wedding-anniversary (1)
window RT (1)
windows (12)
windows 8 (1)
windows server (1)
windows service (2)
windows vista (1)
windsor (1)
wireless (1)
wordpress (2)
workflow (1)
workshop (3)
writing (1)
xp (2)
xunit (2)
year in review (1)
zune (1)