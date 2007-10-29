One Week to DevConnections

Date Published: 29 October 2007

The Fall 2007 DevConnections conference is next week in Las Vegas. This is definitely going to be the biggest conference in the United States for developers for the second half of 2007 (TechEd being the only larger one this year, I think), and I’m sure the show will be bolstered significantly due to a lack of a PDC event this year. This show has nearly sold out and already has nearly 5,000 registered attendees.

Can’t come? Be sure to follow along on the DevConnections Blog.

I’ll try to blog about some of my experiences, as usual. I’ll be speaking on the following three topics:

ASP.NET AJAX Control Toolkit

ASP.NET Personalization and Membership

Test Driven Development and Continuous Integration for ASP.NET and VSTS

You can see a complete list of ASP.NET sessions here.

And if you’re into DotNetNuke, the first ever DotNetNuke OpenForce Conference will also be held next week alongside the DevConnections show. Definitely a ton of cool stuff going on in Vegas next week.