Date Published: 15 January 2007

I had a chance to watch this interview with Scott Guthrie on Channel 9 this weekend. It’s worth a watch. Scott talks about some various technologies his teams are working on, but to me the more interesting parts of the interview had to do with Scott as an individual (like the time his car was towed while he was working late at Microsoft). If you’ve never met him, he’s very approachable, down to earh, and just one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. Not to mention that once you learn about all the things he’s involved in, it’ll likely make your productivity seem somewhat sub-par. Scott’s also giving a keynote at the MIX07 conference in Vegas April 30–May 2nd. Learn more about MIX at visitmix.com.