Presenting at Telerik Software Pros Conference in New Delhi India
Date Published: 12 January 2013
Today I gave two sessions at the Telerik Software Professionals Conference in New Delhi, India. The event is still ongoing (Chris Sells is wrapping up a great talk on building Windows 8 apps with HTML5 and JavaScript), but I wanted to get my talks posted here for attendees to download and review. I’ve loaded them on Slideshare, so you should be able to view them here, or navigate to Slideshare to get the slides themselves.
