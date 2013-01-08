Presenting in New Delhi, India

Date Published: 08 January 2013

This Saturday (12 January 2013), I’ll be presenting at theTelerik Developers’ Conferencein New Delhi, India. The event kicks off at 9am – here’s the current plan for the agenda:

I’m giving two presentations in the afternoon. The abstracts are as follows:

Refactoring Applications using SOLID Principles

We’ve all heard about well-designed software projects, where things aren’t (yet) a big ball of mud that’s painful to work with, but many of us aren’t lucky enough to work on these. Nor is it an option for us to get to start a brand new “greenfield” project, where we can leave behind the legacy of spaghetti code and technical debt our current project might have.

But there is hope! By applying refactoring steps based on SOLID principles of object oriented design, we can reduce the technical debt of our existing application, improve our code quality, and hopefully make our application more enjoyable and productive to work with.

In this session, we’ll briefly introduce the SOLID principles and several design patterns, and then we’ll apply these principles and patterns by improving the design of an existing application through several refactoring steps.

Common ASP.NET Design Patterns

Design Patterns provide common templates for solving the same family of problems in a similar way. They also provide a higher-level language for software developers to use to describe approaches they might choose when designing a component of an application. In this session, you’ll learn about several of the most common, and useful, design patterns used by ASP.NET developers today.

If you’re in the area, please register for the event, and I hope to see you there. This will be my first trip to India, and I’m excited and looking forward to it!