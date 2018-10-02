Speaking at nopCommerce Days 2018

Date Published: 02 October 2018

Next month on 8-9 November I'll be joining many great speakers in Las Vegas for nopCommerce Days 2018. If you're unfamiliar with it, nopCommerce is an open source e-commerce solution with a large community of developers and store owners. This 2-day event will be the largest conference they've held, and will have over 700 attendees. I'll be speaking about architecting ASP.NET Core solutions using Clean Architecture, something I'm very passionate about and which I hear from attendees is a very useful topic, as it helps set up solutions for success from the start. Other topics will include:

Advanced ASP.NET Core Configuration and Deployment

Building the Real-time Web with ASP.NET Core SignalR

Serverless Workflows with Azure Functions

Tips and Tricks when working with nopCommerce

Tips on how to improve the performance of highly loaded nopCommerce sites

Developing nopCommerce Plugins and Themes the Agile Way

Learn more about 5 Reasons Developers Can't Miss This Event. You can register here using my affiliate link, which helps support this site.