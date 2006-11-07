DevConnections Keynotes

Date Published: 07 November 2006

Scott Guthrie’s

keynote this morning covered a few ASP.NET AJAX features. It was

impressive to see how quickly he was able to move around during his demo and

literally create the sample applications from scratch. He also showed some

screenshots of the upcoming Expresion Suite, which looks sweet (pun intended)

and, more importantly, will have a large amount of its functionality included in

Visual Studio (split-screen design/source mode, CSS refactoring, javascript

intellisense and syntax checking, etc.).

