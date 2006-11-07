DevConnections Keynotes
Date Published: 07 November 2006
Scott Guthrie’s
keynote this morning covered a few ASP.NET AJAX features. It was
impressive to see how quickly he was able to move around during his demo and
literally create the sample applications from scratch. He also showed some
screenshots of the upcoming Expresion Suite, which looks sweet (pun intended)
and, more importantly, will have a large amount of its functionality included in
Visual Studio (split-screen design/source mode, CSS refactoring, javascript
intellisense and syntax checking, etc.).
