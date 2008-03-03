Spring ASP.NET Connections Sessions

Date Published: 03 March 2008

I’ll be speaking again at the spring ASP.NET Connections show, in Orlando, Florida. We’re driving down from Ohio with the family again, something we haven’t done since four years ago, when we returned to find out I was being called up to go to Iraq. I’m completely out of the Army now (resigned commission – honorable discharge – as of December 2005), so at least we don’t have to worry about that.

I’m fortunate enough this go-around to have all of my talks in one day. I don’t recall that’s ever happened before in the last 7 or so years I’ve been speaking at this show, but I’m looking forward to it as it means I’ll be able to spend Wednesday with the family. However, the downside is that I won’t be able to spend most of the show preparing for the next talk in the speaker lounge, so I’m going to need to make sure everything is ready early this time. Perhaps I’ll have some time to prep at the MVP summit the week prior to the show.

My three sessions are all new ones for me – here are the abstracts:

Pragmatic ASP.NET Tips, Tricks and Tools

Every ASP.NET developer has picked up a few cool tricks or useful tools that they put to use on every new project after they’ve learned them. This session draws upon the experience of many successful ASP.NET developers and distills this knowledge into a collection of tips, tricks, and tools you can start using in your work today. Some of the topics covered in this session will include error handling, tracing, caching, base page classes, site layout and architecture, and data access best practices. You’ll learn about highly reusable Http Modules and Handlers, free UI controls, and a few code routines you may want to add to your personal library.

What’s New in ASP.NET 3.5

Having trouble keeping up with the pace of new software shipping from Microsoft? Come to this session to find out what you need to know about the latest release of ASP.NET. This session will provide an overview of the ListView control, enhancements to the ASP.NET AJAX framework and related controls, the new ASP.NET Dynamic Data feature, and other new features and enhancements.

Improve User Experience through Asynchronous Processing

By default, individual ASP.NET pages are processed serially, from start to finish. On high end sites, this limits the scalability of the application, but even on relatively small sites, this can have an adverse effect on perceived performance. In this session, you will learn several different techniques for improving the user experience of ASP.NET pages through both client and server side asynchronous processing. Your users will thank you.

