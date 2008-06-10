Going Solo Birds of a Feather Follow Up

Date Published: 10 June 2008

Last week I co-hosted a birds-of-a-feather session with Julia Lerman on Going Solo. Julie and I did a similar BOF session a couple of years ago at another TechEd and both times we’ve gotten a pretty good crowd. In an effort to continue the conversation and help people learn about the challenges of running your own business (be it consulting, ISV, or whatever), we are pointing anyone interested at the Business Management mailing list on AspAdvice.com. So, whether you made it to the BOF session or not, if you’re interested in learning more about tips and pitfalls of life as an entrepreneur, come join the discussion onthe list.