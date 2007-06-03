Date Published: 03 June 2007

I arrived in Orlando last night. I’m staying at the Disney Swan (and Dolphin). I’m planning on making it to Palermo’s Party this evening, though I may be late as I have other engagements. I’m looking forward to meeting up with a lot of friends this week, since I had to miss the spring DevConnections show due to other commitments. I’m also looking forward to seeing a lot of Lake Quincy Media’s customers and publishers and showing of our new AdSignia tool. Today I’m meeting with my fellow Regional Directors, and you’ll find me this week spending a fair bit of time at the RD Booth, where we’re going to be showing off our new website, The Region.