MIX08 Registration Open

Date Published: 16 November 2007

Here’s some official information on the MIX 2008 conference hosted by Microsoft in Las Vegas next March:

Registration for Microsoft’s MIX08 opened on Thursday, November 8th. Slated for March 5- 7 at The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, MIX08 is the event for professionals in the consumer Web space – Web developers, designers, business and digital marketing professionals – to come together to explore new ways to build next generation Web experiences with Microsoft’s platform and create more dynamic customer connections that drive business results. Information on registration and accommodations is available now at http://www.visitmix.com/2008 . MIX has a history of selling out fast so we encourage everyone to register early.

Assuming I make it this time, this will be my first MIX event despite having planned to attend the previous two shows (I had to skip it in the past due to a prior user group talk the first year and a trip to Russia this year). I’m really looking forward to going as I’ve heard nothing but good things about the show, and it’s supposed to be a very different experience from TechEd/PDC/DevConnections, which I regularly attend. I hope to meet some of you there!