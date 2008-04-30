TECHbash is Coming to PA

Date Published: 30 April 2008

In just 10 days (May 10th, 2008), TECHbash 2008 will kick off in northeastern Pennsylvania. The show has been around since 2005 and will include several hundred developers, IT professionals, and industry experts from PA and surrounding states. Joe Stagner from Microsoft will be giving the keynote and my company, Lake Quincy Media, is one of the sponsors of the show.

Speakers will include MVPs Miguel Castro, Sam Gentile, and many more. Jason Gaylord (who runs the .NET Valley User Group) is one of the primary organizers of the event and has done a very good job.