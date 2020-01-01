Blog
Training
Mentoring
Dev Tips
Architecture eBook
Tools Used
Contact
39 posts tagged with “Cool Tools”
Git Graph Visualizes Branches in VS Code for Free
Simple Flowcharts and State Diagrams with WebGraphViz
Holiday Skins for .NET Controls
SimpleCMS on CodePlex
DevExpress TechSummit
Regional Director Sidebar Gadget
Tweak web.config To Set Compilation Debug False
AJAX Control Toolkit Update Released
Creating a New SQL Database
BrowserHawk 11 Released
Cruise Control Configuration File Editor
Sharing Resources Between Projects in .NET
Nice Products for Developers
Using PowerShell to Automate a SQL Task
Some Outlook Relief Perhaps
Free Remote Desktop Manager Tool
WebDevHelper Now Has Atlas Support
Your Computer On Your Thumb Drive
AspAlliance Simple CMS Plugin
Starter Kits and Samples for SQLExpress and .NET 2.0
LLBLGen v2 Released
TechSmith at TechEd
ASP.NET Sandbox Projects
Keynote Notes For Developers
Atlas Charting Goodness
Code Query Language
IronSpeed and My Custom Reports App
AxoSoft Social Marketing Experiment – OnTime BugTracker At 99 Percent OffAxoSoft Social Marketing Experiment – OnTime BugTracker At 99 Percent Off
VS 2005 Code Snippets
UrlRewriter Bug Fix
Cool AJAX Implementation
Cache Manager Released
Spring DevConnections Sessions
Enterprise Library 2 Available For Download
Cruise Control Bug Fix
FolderShare — Soon to be MS FolderShare — and SyncToy for XP
Visual Studio 2005 Web Deployment Projects
PDC Birds of a Feather Forums
VS2005 RC, TFS Beta 3 Coming in September
Browse all tags