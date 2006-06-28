TechSmith at TechEd

Date Published: 28 June 2006

I love TechSmith – they have some extremely cool tools including my favorite, Camtasia, which is the de facto standard for creating screencasts and coding/presentation videos (like the Atlas videos now on ASPAlliance.com). I finally got a chance to meet up with TechSmith Chief Evangelist Betsy Weber, whom I’ve worked with via email for years, and she posted a picture of us on Flickr:

Incidentally, Betsy and TechSmith are great when it comes to community support. If you’re a user group leader or presenter, you should check out their offers of free stuff for your group/audience, here.