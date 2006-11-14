WebDevHelper Now Has Atlas Support

WebDevHelper Now Has Atlas Support

Nikhil has updated his WebDevHelper utility to include direct support for Atlas. His original WebDevHelper is a nice plug-in for the browser that provides a lot of similar functionality to the FireFox development toolbar combined with the Fiddler utility. His new update includes some nice parsing features that make it much easier to see what is being passed on the wire for MSAJAX UpdatePanels and similar controls. Check it out.

