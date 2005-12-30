Date Published: 30 December 2005

I’ve been using Cruise Control for a few weeks now and noticed a recurring problem where it would just error out and not recover periodically. The issue was a timeout checking my source control server, which is runningVaultand hosted remotely. Anyway, Jonathan Cogley at Thycotic pointed me to a fix they’d come up with when they encountered the same problem. Specifically, John Morales created a simple workaround patch that retries N times if the first attempt fails, and posted the Cruise Control Bug Fix on his blog.