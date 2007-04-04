Free Remote Desktop Manager Tool
Date Published: 04 April 2007
If you remote into many machines, this should appeal to you. Terminals is a free, open source project on CodePlex that allows much better management of remote desktop connections than the default XP/Vista experience. Check it out today, it’s a quick download.
http://www.codeplex.com/terminals
