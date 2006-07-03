LLBLGen v2 Released

Date Published: 03 July 2006

Frans announced yesterday that LLBLGen 2.0 has been released! I’ve been using LLBLGen happily for several years now. It is a very solid ORM tool and I’m looking forward to using the new version going forward. You can read a list of new features and enhancements here. If you haven’t used LLBLGen before, I recommend downloading the tool and the sample Pet Shop application that Frans has written which uses his tool under the covers, to see how it is put to use. In less than an hour, you should have a good understanding of the product and its capabilities.