IronSpeed and My Custom Reports App

Date Published: 26 April 2006

I’m working on a quick little data warehouse application that I’m using as a testbed for some products and components I’m playing with. Basically it has 3 tables, one with connection strings, one with queries, and one that logs query results. Anyway, I threw together the SQL tables about an hour ago and then decided I’d try out the latest Iron Speed Designer for some quick web-based administration. It took about 5 minutes to download and install the app, then another 5 minutes to generate my admin pages using their wizard. Apart from marking a few columns as read-only (things like DateCreated that are auto-generated by SQL Server), it works like a charm.