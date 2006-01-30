Cache Manager Released

Date Published: 30 January 2006

Cache Manager Released

Those of you who subscribe to the ASPAlliance Times weekly newsletter already know that Cache Manager 1.0 was released earlier this week. You can download it from ASPAlliance.com here:

ASP.NET Cache Manager

This plug-in allows for the viewing and removal of any Cache API entries or output cached ASP.NET pages within an ASP.NET application. It has been compiled under 1.1 and so my hope is that it will work with any application written using ASP.NET 1.1 or 2.0. It might even work for 1.0 but no promises there. It is 100% free — enjoy and share.

If you have questions, please send them to theCache Manager Forum.

Here’s a screenshot:

Cache Manager Home

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

