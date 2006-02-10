Cool AJAX Implementation

Date Published: 10 February 2006

I’ve recently been talking with the folks at FarPoint Technologies and took a look at their AJAX implementation of a web-based spreadsheet. It’s very cool! It’s essentially like having Excel embedded in your browser, complete with forumulas, and you can bind the whole thing to a database (and persist it back with the click of a button, too). Have a look at the demo.

