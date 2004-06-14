Latest Articles

No Orders Yet 14 June 2004


Not much going on today. Michelle's come out to visit and is staying through Wednesday morning. My fellow IRR LT Chris is going back home on…

Keep Reading →

Archive 08 June 2004


Pages: Architecture eBook Archive Ardalis is Steve Smith Assessments Blog Cloud Native eBook Contact Us Dev Tips Weekly Interviews Landing…

Keep Reading →

Update - Weapons Qual 05 June 2004


We were scheduled to do M9 Pistol qual yesterday and M16 today, but luckily we managed to get in both qualifications yesterday. Chris, my…

Keep Reading →

CRC Info 04 June 2004


Upon completing my requirements here at Ft. Leonard Wood, my next stop will be a CRC, which stands for CONUS Replacement Center. The…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020