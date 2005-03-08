More Fun With Wilson UIMapper

Date Published: 08 March 2005

I’ve now gotten a fair bit further along, and have created my first custom widget for the UIMapper. There is a sweet filepicker control (which also handles file uploading) called AWS FilePicker. It’s also FREE! Anyway, I now have a FilePickerWidget working with the Wilson UIMapper. It was actually pretty straightforward to get working. Given that the AWS control is free, maybe Paul would bundle this widget with a later release or premium edition of UIMapper…