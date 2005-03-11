Sql Tip: Update Fields on Tables across several Databases, at once
Date Published: 11 March 2005
There was a good thread on the SqlAdvice.com Stored Procedure list today which included several solutions for this problem. The latest and ostensibly best one so far can be found in the sql archives here. That list, and the other lists on SqlAdvice, are great places to ask questions about anything database and SQL related.
