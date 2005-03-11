Sql Tip: Update Fields on Tables across several Databases, at once

Date Published: 11 March 2005

Sql Tip: Update Fields on Tables across several Databases, at once

There was a good thread on the SqlAdvice.com Stored Procedure list today which included several solutions for this problem. The latest and ostensibly best one so far can be found in the sql archives here. That list, and the other lists on SqlAdvice, are great places to ask questions about anything database and SQL related.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020