Loss of a Friend

Date Published: 07 March 2005

I learned today that one of my friends whom I had the honor of working with for several months while I was in Iraq was killed a couple of weeks ago. SSG Steffeney worked with me and my platoon from October 2004 until our unit redeployed in late December 2004. During that time, we worked together closely, as one of my platoon’s primary missions was to provide security for SSG Steffeney’s EOD team, a job we took great pride in. He was a very professional soldier and I enjoyed working with him. His was one of the most important, and one of the most dangerous, jobs in Iraq, and I’m proud to have known him and served with him.

More information.