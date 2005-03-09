Bush Announces Iraq Exit Strategy: 'We'll Go Through Iran'

Date Published: 09 March 2005

Bush Announces Iraq Exit Strategy: 'We'll Go Through Iran'

From The Onion

WASHINGTON, DC—Almost a year after the cessation of major combat and a month after the nation’s first free democratic elections, President Bush unveiled the coalition forces’ strategy for exiting Iraq.

“I’m pleased to announce that the Department of Defense and I have formulated a plan for a speedy withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq,” Bush announced Monday morning. “We’ll just go through Iran.”

Full Story (not for the satire impaired)

