Finally Saw Redshift in Concert

Date Published: 06 March 2005

I finally saw Redshift this evening in Kent, where I live. They’re a local band that I’ve been listening to for a few years now but I’ve never managed to make it to a show before now. They played at the Robin Hood along with Third Nature who were also very good and Bonk, who were loud and a lot of fun (Bonk was headlining – here’s a review of another of their Robin Hood shows which sounds a lot like this evening’s). Anyway, check out Redshift’s website if you’re into rock music and download a song or twoand see if you like it. My favorites are Infamy and Holes of Light.