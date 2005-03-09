Made the Board…

Date Published: 09 March 2005

Got a letter saying I’ve been selected for Captain by the board that met last November (2004). Unfortunately I’m currently off of orders and not with a drilling unit, which means I don’t actually get a promotion (until either I’m deployed from the IRR (again) or I find myself filling an O3 slot somewhere). The list of names is in the latest Army Times. I noticed two of my buddies who deployed with (and returned with) me to Iraq were also selected, but I imagine they’re in the same boat. I don’t believe the board decision is retroactive to when the board met (at which time I was on active duty orders), which would be nice. As it stands, it doesn’t look like I’ll actually get promoted to Captain before I get out.