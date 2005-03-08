ArmyTimes Article on Army Bloggers (and their tips for bloggers)

Date Published: 08 March 2005

Unfortunately they missed ArmyAdvice.org, but all the same, the latest issue of ArmyTimes has a story on Army Bloggers. There are quite a few out there, and I’ve just added ArmyAdvice to the MilBlogs webring, something I’ve been meaning to do for some time.

The print version also included 10 tips for posting your blog, which I can’t seem to find on the ArmyTimes website. I don’t think they will mind if I rephrase them here so I can add my $.02 (and if they do mind I’m sure they will let me know):