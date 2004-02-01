Latest Articles

Jamaica Pictures Posted 29 January 2004


Trying out the Gallery feature of .Text, I’ve added a bunch of pictures from my recent family vacation to Jamaica. You’ll find the pictures…

Newsgator Activation 10 December 2003


Ok, so I got newsgator last week (http://weblogs.asp.net/ssmith/posts/41415.aspx) and today was the first day since then that I actually…

Newsgator 1.3 04 December 2003


I’ve never used Newsgator before but since I just redid the RSS feed on AspAlliance.com I thought I should give it a shot and see how it…

PDC Sessions 22 November 2003


In addition to the powerpoints available at http://www.asp.net/whidbey/ you can also watch the presentations, including demos, in MS…

