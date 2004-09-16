Awesome Rock Band (local to northeast Ohio)

Date Published: 16 September 2004

An awesome rock band for anybody interested in such things is Redshift. Their song Infamy got a ton of play time on local stations back a couple of years ago (about a year after 9/11). At the time I really liked it because I could relate to it from my army experience and the whole war on terror. Now that I've been called back into the Army, it's all the more compelling (to me, at least). Their other songs are good, too; my second fav is Holes of Light. Their website is http://redshift-band.net/ and you can download some of their music as MP3 there (including Infamy and Holes of Light).