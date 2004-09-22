Date Published: 22 September 2004

Moved to a new home a few days ago. On the trip here our convoy was hit by a roadside bomb, injuring two of my fellow soldiers. Both will return to duty soon, though, as neither was very serious. It was a wake-up call, though, and for me it was the closest encounter with enemy action I've had thus far. We're getting settled into our new accomodations, which were pretty rough when we got here but are already turning into something liveable. One thing we engineers can do is build stuff and scrounge for things. This base is much more spread out than where we came from, so I bought a cheap bike today and have been using it to get around. I love mountain biking and have been missing it since getting called up, so although this bike is not the greatest (and currently has no brakes, but there are no hills here), it's been nice to ride again. I'll get some pictures up at some point.