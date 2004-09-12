New Domain, More Bloggers

Date Published: 12 September 2004

I've registered ArmyAdvice.org and mapped my ArmySteve.com domain to it. If you're just interested in me, you'll want to go to http://armyadvice.org/ArmySteve/. The main url at http://ArmyAdvice.org/ will show posts from a growing number of army bloggers. I've set up three this weekend; guys in my platoon or whom I've met since getting called up. I expect that number to grow as word spreads of free blog space for soldiers.