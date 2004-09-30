Proof Time In Iraq Goes By More Slowly Than in US!

Date Published: 30 September 2004

FYI, clocks in Iraq are falling back an hour tonight (Oct 1st at 0100). I figure this post won't be much help to any soldiers over here who will be undersleeping tomorrow (it means an extra hour of sleep for everyone except those with duty tonight), but it might help some of you in the states expecting your deployed loved ones to be on at a particular time to plan accordingly. Time difference until the US changes their clocks will be 7 hours off of Eastern instead of the 8 that it is at this moment.