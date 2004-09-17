Central Perk, Iraqi Style

Date Published: 17 September 2004

Central Perk, Iraqi Style

A few weeks ago a new building completed construction at FOB Caldwell. The Hickory Cafe (30th BCT's tagline is “Old Hickory”) provides a Starbucksesque atmosphere and serves a few flavors of coffee that the chow hall doesn't. I guess it's run by a guy who runs a few coffee shops back in the US, and everything is based on donations. So, slowly but surely, the base is gaining some comforts of home. Still no movie theater or swimming pool, but we have coffee...

http://armyadvice.org/armysteve/gallery/image/214.aspx

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020