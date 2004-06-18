Latest Articles

CIF Complete 18 June 2004


I returned to CIF this morning with MAJ Huard as my unit representative. I managed to find Chris' clothing issue receipt and so, having met…

Kuwait Info 18 June 2004


It sounds like if/when I get to Kuwait, I'll be passing through an APOD, or Arial Point of Debarcation, called Camp Wolverine. It doesn't…

A Note About DCUs 17 June 2004


DCU (Desert Combat Uniforms) are not issued to IRR soldiers at Ft. Leonard Wood if the soldiers are going to a CRC. In theory, we'll get our…

Country Brief 17 June 2004


One of the many 'check-the-block' items we have/had to complete at our mobilization station prior to going to a CRC (and from there to…

RSS Aggregator Info 14 June 2004


If you’re someone who’s interested in some content on a particular site, especially a blog, and you find yourself constantly checking the…

