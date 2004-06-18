I returned to CIF this morning with MAJ Huard as my unit representative. I managed to find Chris' clothing issue receipt and so, having met…
It sounds like if/when I get to Kuwait, I'll be passing through an APOD, or Arial Point of Debarcation, called Camp Wolverine. It doesn't…
Andrew Carr emailed me this story: Voluntary Assignment of Individual Ready Reserve Soldiers to Army Reserve Troop Program Units Basically…
I learned that Paul Johnson was murdered today from CNN in the mess hall. I was deeply saddened and angered by this tragic act. I wish…
DCU (Desert Combat Uniforms) are not issued to IRR soldiers at Ft. Leonard Wood if the soldiers are going to a CRC. In theory, we'll get our…
One of the many 'check-the-block' items we have/had to complete at our mobilization station prior to going to a CRC (and from there to…
As an FYI for other IRR soldiers and perhaps as an tip for those folks tasked with mobilizing soldiers, here's some things to remember about…
In the last couple of days I still have not received my orders, which means I haven't been able to schedule my travel, but that should…
If you’re someone who’s interested in some content on a particular site, especially a blog, and you find yourself constantly checking the…
This post is for my mom, and for anybody else who has found this site to be of interest and is checking it daily (or more than daily) to see…
