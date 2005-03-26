Iraq's Insurgents 'seek exit strategy'
Date Published: 26 March 2005
Many of Iraq’s predominantly Sunni Arab insurgents would lay down their arms and join the political process in exchange for guarantees of their safety and that of their co-religionists, according to a prominent Sunni politician.
Things appear to be going rather well, despite what the MSM would tell most of us.
Read the full article.
Update: One exit strategy that would almost definitely work: Turn in Zarqawi.
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.