Iraq's Insurgents 'seek exit strategy'

Date Published: 26 March 2005

Iraq's Insurgents 'seek exit strategy'

Many of Iraq’s predominantly Sunni Arab insurgents would lay down their arms and join the political process in exchange for guarantees of their safety and that of their co-religionists, according to a prominent Sunni politician.

Things appear to be going rather well, despite what the MSM would tell most of us.

Update: One exit strategy that would almost definitely work: Turn in Zarqawi.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Ardalis

