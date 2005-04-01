Children in Iraq
Date Published: 01 April 2005
Lance Frizzell has a nice story about how the 278th from TN are helping local Iraqi children medically and educationally. Expanded as a news story on BillHobbs.com.
Also linked is this story of how Iraqi children hold the key to a peaceful future, which I think is certainly true.
