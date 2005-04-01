Children in Iraq

Date Published: 01 April 2005

Children in Iraq

Lance Frizzell has a nice story about how the 278th from TN are helping local Iraqi children medically and educationally. Expanded as a news story on BillHobbs.com.

Also linked is this story of how Iraqi children hold the key to a peaceful future, which I think is certainly true.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020