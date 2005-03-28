June Events

Date Published: 28 March 2005

In addition to these speaking engagements, I’ve also got the following plans for June 2005:

Tech Ed
5-10 June 2005
Orlando, FL
I won’t be speaking but I’ll likely be one of their volunteer experts, doing stuff with MVPs, ASPInsiders, INETA, CodeWise/CodeZone, etc. I’m looking forward to seeing many of my .NET community friends there, most of whom I haven’t seen in over a year.

Visual Studio 2005 DevCon16 June 2005
Detroit, MI
I’mtentativelyspeaking on what’s new with ASP.NET in 2.0. I don’t have a URL for this event yet.
Update: Now have a URL and a definite speaking topic.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

