April Snow in Ohio

Date Published: 02 April 2005

It snowed all day yesterday and most of last night. Around 9pm or so last night, power went out at my house and for most of the houses on my street. It flickered a few times during the course of the evening, but never came back on. It’s still out today, so I’m sitting at Starbucks trying to get some work done while Michelle and Ilyana are out running some errands. Here’s a picture of my driveway from this morning:

snow in ohio in april

Hopefully the power will be fixed this evening.

Steve Smith

