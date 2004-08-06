This article does a good job of summing up what my mission is here in Iraq. The Engineers and EOD…Working Together to Clear Iraq One IED at…
Got to play with an AK-47 earlier this week. It's got a lot more kick than the M16. It was fun to fire, though.
I learned how to do this from another LT here in Iraq, who said he learned how to do it in the Boy Scouts. I'd seen a few of them on friends…
My platoon made a trip to a base in Baghdad this weekend to pick up some stuff. It was my first major convoy over here. Everything went…
Some more FYI info for anybody getting called up... There are ATM machines as far as Kuwait, but none in Iraq that I've seen. For cash, you…
The forecast for the next 30 days is a daily low of 95 and highs in the 130s. Going to be the hottest part of the year. It doesn't really…
The ArmyTimes published this story/poem that does a good job of describing the feelings and events that go into a convoy/mission for…
It's been a few days since I've had a chance to post. Blew some stuff up today (yay!). I've been out on a few more missions in the meantime…
Donna Leinwand contacted me yesterday about doing an interiew via email for USA Today, and asked if I would put her contact information on…
ArmyTimes reports Increase in troop strength could hamper modernization efforts. Quote: Gen. Peter J. Schoomaker renewed the Pentagon…
