AK-47 06 August 2004


Got to play with an AK-47 earlier this week. It's got a lot more kick than the M16. It was fun to fire, though.

Road Trip Baghdad 01 August 2004


My platoon made a trip to a base in Baghdad this weekend to pick up some stuff. It was my first major convoy over here. Everything went…

Hot and Getting Hotter 29 July 2004


The forecast for the next 30 days is a daily low of 95 and highs in the 130s. Going to be the hottest part of the year. It doesn't really…

Fun in the Sun 27 July 2004


It's been a few days since I've had a chance to post. Blew some stuff up today (yay!). I've been out on a few more missions in the meantime…

