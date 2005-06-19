Free Beer at Microsoft in Atlanta this Friday!

Date Published: 19 June 2005

Kirk Allen Evans reports:

This Friday (May 20th) come to the Microsoft Alpharetta office for the .NET Experience Expo! This is a free event where you can come hear all about some of the hottest topics for developers and architects. This is a huge opportunity to learn more about what Microsoft is doing for developers (and it’s a great chance to win an Xbox!) All attendees will receive a free copy of beta 2 (yep, Team Suite… the full deal), a copy of “Introducing ASP.NET 2.0”, and a swank .NET shirt. We will have a reception at the end of the day (who can beat free beer?) There will be partners attending as well in the partner pavillion (AmberPoint, Avanade, AVIcode, RDA, Internosis).

